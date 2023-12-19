WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Very cold this morning with temperatures near and below freezing thanks to clear skies last night. High pressure will continue to keep the region quiet, but will move east of the area by tomorrow. Clouds will slowly move in, and a low pressure system will form across the great plains. This system will track eastward and bring scattered showers to the area by Friday evening.

A few storms will be possible on Saturday as the system is expected to bring more rain that could linger through Christmas making for a soggy holiday weekend. Temperatures will also be above average in the mid 60’s eliminating any chances of a white Christmas.