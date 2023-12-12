WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Temperatures will be near freezing again this morning. Dewpoints are also up in reference to the temperature so expect areas of frost. We will be a tad warmer into the lower 60’s with the continued sunshine. High pressure as shifted eastward and a few clouds will pass over today as moisture increases in the mid levels of the atmosphere. Due to this, cloud cover will increase tomorrow but not expecting any rainfall until later this weekend.

On Friday, a closed low will move east across Texas and allow for some light showers to pop up late Friday into Saturday. A rumble of thunder may also be possible south of I-20. Severe weather is not expected with this system. Skies will clear Sunday, and we will remain seasonal through next week.