WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/09/22)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! Have the rain gear handy for today, as we are expecting more scattered showers and storms through most of the day ahead. No severe weather is anticipated, but there could be periods of heavy rain, lightning, thunder, and slightly breezy winds. Highs for today will not be as hot in the lower 90s with winds varying in different directions at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: We could see a few showers and storms linger for the overnight hours. Lows will settle into the lower 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies with winds fairly light from the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: More scattered showers and storms will be possible for Wednesday. Once again, no severe weather is expected. Highs will remain below or just around normal in the lower 90s with lows at night in the lower 70s.

Thursday and Friday, a few isolated storms could be possible, but rain chances will begin to taper off through the second half of the work week. Highs will remain in the lower 90s for highs. This will lead to (so far) a mostly dry weekend ahead, while at the same time highs will rebound back into the middle and upper 90s.

TROPICS: The current tropical wave off the coast of Africa remains with a 20% chance of development over the next 2 days and a 40% chance over the next 5 days (as of 5 AM).

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

