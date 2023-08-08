WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Strong t-storms will move across south Arkansas this morning following a stalled frontal boundary. These storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours resulting in low visibility for your morning commute. These storm will move into northeast Louisiana but should stay north of the I-20 corridor.

A few storms may linger this afternoon. Today will not be as hot especially in areas that pick up on these storms as rain cooled air will keep some locations in the 80’s. The frontal system will push back northward and much of the region will return to very hot and humid condition for the rest of the work week.