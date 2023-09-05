WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – The upper level low pressure system that brought some much need rain yesterday has exited to the northeast and our weather pattern will remain slightly unsettled with a few impulses in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere. Rain chances only stay around 20% for most of the week as a cold front drifts in and stalls over the ArkLaMiss by Friday.

There is plenty of moisture in place and temperatures are still expected to climb back to the upper 90’s and heat index values will reach into the triple digits. The good news is drier air will filter back in behind the frontal system this weekend making it less humid into next week.