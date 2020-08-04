Morning Forecast – Tuesday, August 4th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/26/20)

TODAY: Another nice day is ahead as high temperatures will return back into the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. Winds from the north will continue to keep our humidity values a bit lower than normal. Some weak lift in the upper levels, however, could cause the development of a few stray showers for the Northeastern ArkLaMiss by the late afternoon.

TONIGHT: Conditions will dry out with skies clearing up overnight tonight with low temperatures settling into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be light from the northeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: A very identical forecast will be in store for our Wednesday. High temperatures will remain in the lower 90s with mostly sunny skies and a stray shower possible. A stationary front could sweep in by Thursday morning, providing lift for a bit more shower and thunderstorm activity to develop.

Side note: There have been some disagreements with the forecast models on what we could expect for Thursday morning. Short range models have shown showers and thunderstorms, but long range models keep us rather dry. We are still a few days out and models change multiple times a day, so this is a system we will continue to watch and update you on.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

