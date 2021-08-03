Morning Forecast – Tuesday, August 3rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/03/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! Today we are starting off with some leftover cloud cover and even a few light showers across portions of the ArkLaMiss. We will eventually see cloud cover decrease by this afternoon as highs warm back into the lower 90s. A few areas, especially our southern parishes could see a few more showers later this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Lows overnight will be mild in the upper 60s to lower 70s with a light northeast wind. Skies will be clear to mostly clear.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wednesday is expected to be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s with lows at night falling back near 70.

We will not be seeing much rain over the next several days. We will see plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures in the lower to middle 90s. This is closer to where we should be for this time of the year. We will gradually see our highs increase and become very hot by the end of this week and into the weekend in the upper 90s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX