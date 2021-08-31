Morning Forecast – Tuesday, August 31st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/31/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! Our morning will start off a bit cloudy, but throughout the day clouds will start to decrease allowing for more sunshine. Expect highs to warm back into the lower 90s this afternoon with breezy winds at times out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. With enough daytime heating and moisture leftover from Ida, a few spotty showers could be possible.

TONIGHT: Skies will be clear to mostly clear overnight with lows warm in the lower 70s. Winds will be generally calm with dry conditions.

LOOKING AHEAD: Our Wednesday morning is looking to be opposite from Tuesday morning, as we will start off clear and eventually see clouds build in through the afternoon. A very weak frontal boundary will sweep through the ArkLaMiss and a few isolated showers and storms could develop by the late afternoon. Highs will be quite warm in the middle 90s.

By Thursday, a ridge pattern to our west will start to influence our weather pattern. This means that rain chances will decrease and more sunshine can be expected. High temperatures will settle into the lower and middle 90s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, conditions will be dry and skies rather sunny. Highs will stay near seasonal in the lower 90s with lows at night falling into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

