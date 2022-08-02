WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/02/22)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! Much like yesterday, daytime heating and moisture may lead to the chance for some isolated showers and storms starting this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but we could see some brief heavy rain, along with some lightning and thunder. Highs will be hot around 95 under partly to mostly cloudy skies with steady winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: One or two showers/storms may linger for tonight into early Wednesday morning. Lows will remain fairly warm around 75 with winds light from the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: Both Wednesday and Thursday will bring the chance for more scattered showers and storms. No severe weather is expected at this time. Highs will be a little bit more seasonal in the lower to middle 90s while lows settle into the lower and middle 70s.

Some brief dry conditions will arrive by Friday and Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s. Rain chances, however, may return by Sunday into Monday of next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX