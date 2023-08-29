WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Today will be similar to how yesterday went with temperatures staying in the upper 80’s and breaching into the lower 90’s as a cooler and drier airmass settles in place. This still adds to the continued fire threat as burn bans will remain in effect. Expect dry and sunny conditions throughout the week as high pressure aloft keeps the region quiet but winds will be breezy at times.

The pattern will break over the weekend as rain chances increase with our next system and temperatures could be climb back to the upper 90’s as well. Idalia is expected to make landfall Wednesday morning as a major hurricane in Florida and continue to track along the east coast of the Carolinas.