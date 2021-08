West Monroe, LA

Forecasted high are again going to return to the upper 90s around the region with heat index values remaining in the triple digits. Chances of rain this afternoon are limited at around 10%. This evening should see temperatures reach the middle and upper 70s as warm and humid conditions remain.

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings remain in place across the Arklamiss with heat index values well into the triple digits. Drink plenty of water and take breaks from the sun.