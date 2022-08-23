WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/23/22)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! It’s been another very rain start to our morning and this will continue even into the afternoon. Have the rain gear handy and be extra cautious out on the roads. We could see an extra 2-3 inches of rain today and maybe some locally higher rainfall totals. Areal flood watches remain in place until 7 PM this evening, unless it gets extended. Meanwhile, highs will remain in the upper 70s to near 80 with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Some showers will remain overnight tonight with some pockets of heavy rainfall possible. Lows will remain mild in the lower 70s while winds remain out of the southeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: It looks like the rain will not be stopping anytime soon as along as this area of low pressure at the surface remains in place. I will say, however, that rain chances will slowly begin to back off little by little. For example, there is about a 50% chance for Wednesday, 40% for Thursday, and 30% for Friday. Right now, it looks like the weekend might be the best chance to see some drier conditions.

At the same time, highs will begin to warm up a couple of degrees at a time over the course of the weekend. Most highs will reach the 80s and possible see the lower 90s return by the weekend or start of the new work week.

Have a great Tuesday! Stay dry and stay safe!

-Lexi

