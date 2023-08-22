WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Another day and more extreme temperatures as they climb back to the triple digits this afternoon. With dewpoints not climbing as high as normal, lower RH along with easterly winds and drought conditions as places much of the region along and south of I-20 under a critical fire threat. Louisiana still remains under a statewide burn ban.

Temperatures will continue to stay in the 100’s as high pressure remains in place. The heat dome could slowly break down over the weekend as rain chances increase slightly with the passing of a frontal boundary into next week that could bring some cooler temperatures.