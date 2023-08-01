WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – A few clouds will linger during the early morning hours today before slowly clearing out and giving way to more sunshine this afternoon. Excessive heat warnings will be in effect as the heat index will climb above 110 degrees making for hazardous conditions for outdoor activities. High pressure aloft will remain in place for the long term forecast with rain chances staying minimum around 10% or less.

A few storms may be possible this weekend and a return to double digit high temperatures may be in sight next week. Until then, stay out of the sun as best as you can and protect yourself by staying hydrated and wearing plenty of sunscreen.