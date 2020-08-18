Morning Forecast – Tuesday, August 18th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/18/20)

TODAY: It will be another hot, but less humid day as high temperatures top into the middle 90s under mostly sunny skies. A very, very weak frontal boundary will sweep through this afternoon, reinforcing the drier air mass that has settled over the ArkLaMiss, but a little bit of weak lift may lead to a few stray showers south of I-20 later this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Tonight will be another quiet and comfortable evening with lows in the upper 60s. Skies will be clear and winds will be light from the north.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wednesday will a bit “cooler” than Tuesday with highs peaking in the lower 90s. Conditions will stay dry and skies will be filled with plenty of sunshine. So far for the rest of the week, conditions will be staying comfortable and dry with highs below average ranging anywhere form the upper 80s to lower 90s. Just remember to keep heat safety in mind for any outdoor plans you may have.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

