Morning Forecast – Tuesday, August 17th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/17/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! We are in store for another day of scattered showers and storms this afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but some periods of heavy rain and lightning could be possible. With the clouds and rainfall, our highs will settle into the lower 90s with maybe a few upper 80s for some areas.

TONIGHT: Once we lose daytime heating, the last of the rain should wrap up just before the overnight hours. Lows will fall near 74 with skies partly cloudy. Winds will be calm and conditions will be muggy.

LOOKING AHEAD: Most of Wednesday morning should start of fairly dry, although some forecast models are picking up on a few spotty showers for South Arkansas. Skies will be cloudy as we wake up to temperatures in the 70s before eventually warming back into the lower 90s for the afternoon. More scattered showers and storms will develop by Wednesday afternoon with no severe weather expected.

Our weather pattern will stay unsettled for a least a couple more days with chances for scattered showers and storms and highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. By Friday, conditions will begin to improve with only a small chance for spotty showers. The weekend, so far, will be partly cloudy and temperatures will start to warm back into the middle and upper 90s. We could see this trend continue even into the start of the new work week.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

