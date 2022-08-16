WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/16/22)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! Expect another very hot afternoon for today as highs warm back into the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. A chance for a few spotty showers or storms may be possible during the peak heating hours of the afternoon, mainly to our east and northeast. One or two may be briefly strong or severe producing some strong winds up to 60 mph, so a level 1 marginal risk is in place for the Northeast ArkLaMiss.

TONIGHT: It will be quiet and mostly clear for tonight with lows falling back into the middle and upper 70s. Winds will be light from the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: A weak cold front will begin to push down towards the south, increasing our chances for showers and storms starting around lunchtime tomorrow. A few may be strong or severe, so the entire ArkLaMiss has been issued under a level 1 marginal risk mainly for potential strong, damaging winds. Highs will remain hot in the upper 90s.

The front will stick around into Thursday and Friday, continuing to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. After Wednesday, the threat for severe weather will not (as of now) be anticipated, but we will keep you updated. Highs will “cool down” a bit back into the upper 80s to lower 90s while lows at night settle into the lower 70s.

We could see a small break from the rain on Saturday, but another disturbance could arrive by Sunday and put rain chances back in the forecast.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX