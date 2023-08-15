WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Storms will move across northern sections of the ArkLaMiss this morning. Be sure to grab the umbrella and rain jacket for your morning commute. As the frontal boundary pushes further south, high pressure builds just to the north and skies will clear later this afternoon.

Conditions will be mostly pleasant as temperatures will stay in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s giving us a nice break from the extreme heat. The area of high pressure will move out of the region by Thursday and the extreme heat is expected to return by the weekend.