Morning Forecast – Tuesday, August 11th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/11/20)

TODAY: We’ve got a little bit of everything in our forecast for today. High temperatures will top in the middle to upper 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. Humidity will also be returning this afternoon along with some isolated showers and thunderstorms. More storms will sweep through later this evening, most likely driven by an outflow boundary. A small portion of our Southern Arkansas counties are right on the edge of a marginal risk for severe weather. Main concern will be the possibility of winds up to 50-60 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms will begin to slowly fizzle out with the loss of daytime heating, but a few will linger into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Low temperatures will stay warm and muggy in the lower to middle 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wednesday will be another stormy day, especially during the peak heating hours of the afternoon. We are not anticipating any severe weather, but some heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and breezy winds at times will be possible. High temperatures will still be warm in the lower 90s, but high temperatures may vary depending on who sees more rainfall.

This weather pattern looks to remain unsettled throughout the rest of the work week, so be sure to keep the rain gear handy. Most of this storm activity will be driven by the heating of the afternoon.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

