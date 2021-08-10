Morning Forecast – Tuesday, August 10th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/10/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! There isn’t much I can say other than it is going to be another hot one this afternoon. Highs will be hot in the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies with very humid conditions. Once again, heat advisories will be reissued for the entire ArkLaMiss. They will start at 11 A.M. and continue until 7 P.M. this evening. Heat index values will make it feel anywhere from 105-115 degrees outside, so heat safety will be imperative for any outdoor activities.

TONIGHT: Lows overnight will be very warm in the middle to upper 70s. Winds will be light out of the southwest and skies will be mostly clear.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wednesday will not be much different as highs will warm back near 97, but the afternoon could bring a few spotty showers across our southern parishes. Thursday and Friday are aimed to have a very similar set up.

By Saturday, there could be a weak front that could bring the potential for a few isolated showers and storms for the weekend. It may even drop our temperatures just a bit into the lower 90s. This trend could continue into the start of next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

