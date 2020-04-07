Morning Forecast – Tuesday, April 7th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/07/20)

TODAY: We are off to a warm and cloudy start this morning, and although conditions are pretty quiet for the time being, be on the lookout for a few showers and thunderstorms by later morning. Most of this activity is expected to develop across Southern Arkansas and up towards Northern Mississippi. There could be some possible strong winds, but we are not expecting a widespread threat for severe weather. Highs this afternoon will stay warm in the lower 80s and upper 70s with winds slightly breezy out of the northwest 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: One or two stray showers may stick around overnight, but nothing too widespread is expected. Lows will stay mild in the middle to upper 60s as winds continue out of the southwest.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wednesday will be off to a quiet start with cloudy skies, and we are going to see our warmest temperatures for this week in the upper 80s. By late Wednesday afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will once again begin to fire up out ahead of the cold front and from a result of daytime heating. Most of this activity (as of now) will take place along and to the south of I-20, but the models will continue to update throughout the rest of the day, so this could change.

Storm activity will continue through late Wednesday and early Thursday. Some may have the chance to become strong with winds being the primary threat. The cold front will quickly move in by Thursday, bringing cooler air with it, which in turn will cool our highs back into the upper 60s and lower 70s as we approach the weekend.

