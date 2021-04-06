Morning Forecast – Tuesday, April 6th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/06/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! Conditions will be a bit more cloudy for today but high temperatures will stay warm in the lower 80s. A stray shower or two could be possible across our Southeastern Parishes later this afternoon. Coverage will not be widespread and these showers will be very short-lived, so not everyone will see rainfall. Winds will continue out of the south at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay cloudy as low temperatures overnight will be mild in the middle 60s. We do not expect any rain for tonight and winds will stay out of the south at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: For Wednesday, our next cold front will approach bringing showers and thunderstorms with it starting in the middle to later afternoon. Some storms will have the potential to become strong or severe. Almost the entire ArkLaMiss is under a slight (level 2) risk for Wednesday afternoon and evening with all weather types possible from damaging winds, to hail, to a isolated chance for tornadoes. Make sure to have a weather plan in place for you and your family just in case.

SPC DAY 2 OUTLOOK: WEDNESDAY – EARLY THURSDAY

Storms should clear up just before midnight on Thursday. The majority of our Thursday will be rather quiet and warm with highs in the lower 80s, but by the evening, another round of storms could be possible and continue into Friday. A marginal (level 1) risk has been issued for late Thursday into early Friday, but there is no word yet on a severe weather threat for the rest of our Friday.

SPC DAY 3 OUTLOOK: THURSDAY – EARLY FRIDAY

The weekend looks to take a break from the rain and storms with skies mostly clear to partly cloudy and highs in the 80s. Lows at night will be slightly cooler in the upper 50s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX