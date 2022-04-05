WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/05/22)

TODAY: It’s been a noisy start to the morning as a line of showers and storms sweeps through the ArkLaMiss along a cold front. We will deal with lingering showers and storms through the rest of the early half of our morning with an isolated potential for some strong to severe weather. Damaging winds have been the main concern with this system, but there still could be some pockets of large hail up to 1 inch and an isolated tornado.

Most of the rain should be clearing up by lunchtime, leaving the rest of the afternoon to dry out and cloud cover to decrease. Highs will be warm in the lower 80s with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will be partly cloudy for tonight while lows stay mild in the 60s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: A second, but weaker cold front will arrive for Wednesday morning. It will increase cloud cover for the morning and kick up a few isolated showers. This front, however, will bring a slate of cool air, which will drop our temperatures just a bit to wrap up the work week. Starting Wednesday night, lows will cool into the 40s.

Thursday and Friday will feel cooler with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s under sunny and mostly sunny skies. Lows at night will fall back into the 40s. The first half of our weekend will look very similar with a high of 70. By Sunday, temperatures will rebound back into the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

