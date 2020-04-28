Morning Forecast – Tuesday, April 28th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/28/20)

TODAY: High temperatures this afternoon will once again be warm in the lower 80s as cloud cover slowly builds back in. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop by the late morning into the afternoon. This will be out ahead of the cold front that is expect to move in by late this evening and continue through early Wednesday morning. Some of these thunderstorms do have the potential to be strong to severe. Primary concern will be possible strong, damaging winds, but small hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Northwest ArkLaMiss under an enhanced risk (3/5) with the rest of us under a slight risk (2/5) for today into early Wednesday.

Storm Prediction Center Day 1 Outlook: Enhanced Risk

TONIGHT: Cold front will continue to sweep through the ArkLaMiss overnight with widespread shower and thunderstorm activity. Lows will stay rather mild in the lower 60s as winds will shift in varying directions anywhere from 5-15 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Storms will wrap up sometime between 5-7 AM Wednesday morning. Drier weather conditions will follow as cooler air slowly builds in behind the cold front and cloud cover breaks down. Expect this weather pattern to continue for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

The heat will be cranking up as we head closer to the weekend as high temperatures could possibly top into the middle to upper 80s or even the lower 90s!

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX