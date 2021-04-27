Morning Forecast – Tuesday, April 27th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/27/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! We will be seeing more clouds and less sunshine for today. High temperatures will stay warm in the lower 80s with winds out of the south at 5-15 mph. An isolated sprinkle or two could be possible for this afternoon and evening, but this will not be widespread.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay cloudy overnight tonight with lows staying fairly warm in the upper 60s with maybe even a few areas settling for the lower 70s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. A sprinkle could be possible, but most of us will stay dry.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wednesday will look a bit similar with more clouds and warm temperatures in the 80s, but we could have a bit more isolated shower activity for the afternoon.

By Thursday, the cold front will arrive, bringing a bit more widespread rainfall and even a few thunderstorms. We are not expecting severe weather with this event. The last of the rain should wrap up late Thursday, leaving us to dry out in time for Friday and the weekend. Thanks to the front, temperatures will slightly cool down into the lower 70s for Friday afternoon.

The weekend is looking dry so far with plenty of sunshine. Highs will warm back into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX