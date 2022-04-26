WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/26/22)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! The rain is gone and we will start off the day a bit cloudy with temperatures cool in the 50s. Luckily, high pressure will build in to our north and clear up our skies for the afternoon, allowing sunshine to return. Winds will be breezy out of the northeast at 10-15 mph with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay clear overnight as winds lighten up out of the northeast. Lows will be cooler in the middle to upper 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD: High pressure will stay in control for Wednesday, keeping skies nice and sunny and winds out of the east and northeast. Highs will be a bit warmer but still pleasant in the middle to upper 70s for the afternoon.

By Thursday, high pressure will exit to the east and begin to bring our winds out of the south and southeast. Temperatures will warm back into the lower 80s for our highs and a few clouds will develop. This will be a similar set up for our Friday. Both Thursday and Friday look to stay dry with no chances for rain.

The weekend will stay warm in the lower to upper 80s while lows remain mild in the 60s. A shortwave will make an appearance for both Saturday and Sunday, which may bring our next chance for showers and storms. Right now, chances are at 20% but may need to be bumped up later on down the road. No severe weather is expected at this time. The rain should wrap up by Monday of next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

