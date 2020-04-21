Morning Forecast – Tuesday, April 21st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/21/20)

TODAY: A few areas may experience a couple of spotty showers later this morning, but for the most part, it will be a quiet day ahead. Winds will be returning out of the south this afternoon, and this will allow our high temperatures to warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT: Overnight should be relatively quiet with cloud cover sticking around and lows temperatures settling into the upper 50s. A few light showers could impact some of our Southern Arkansas counties by the early morning hours on Wednesday.

LOOKING AHEAD: Our next weather system will arrive by Wednesday, which will bring showers and thunderstorms across the ArkLaMiss. The warm front will move in first and this will bring warm, moist air from the Gulf Of Mexico. Timing for storm activity to arrive will be in the afternoon somewhere between 1-2 PM and continue through Wednesday evening.

Some thunderstorms will have the capability to become strong to severe. The entire ArkLaMiss remains under a slight risk (level 2/5) for severe weather tomorrow. Strong winds, small hail, and an isolated chance for tornadoes cannot and will not be ruled out. Make sure to keep yourself updated with the latest forecasts. We will continue to bring you new information throughout the next couple of days.

Storm Prediction Center Day 2 Outlook: Slight risk

Showers and storms should exit our region by early Thursday morning as a cold front will sweep through. Another weak boundary will move through Friday, which will bring another round of isolated showers and a slight cool down. This will set us up for a rather dry weekend ahead.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

