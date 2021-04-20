Morning Forecast – Tuesday, April 20th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/20/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! It’s going to be a very beautiful day ahead as sun and a few light clouds return for the afternoon. Highs will be warm in the upper 70s. Winds will stay out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. By the late afternoon and early evening, a cold front will arrive and sweep through the ArkLaMiss. Winds will pick up at about 10-15 mph and temperatures will start to drop as cooler air settles in.

TONIGHT: As a result of the cold front, lows overnight will fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds will shift out of the north at 10-15 mph. Skies will stay clear.

LOOKING AHEAD: Highs for Wednesday afternoon will be cooler in the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. Lows at night will settle into the lower 40s. Thursday, we will see a small rebound with temperatures as they warm back into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Conditions look to stay dry for at least the next 2-3 days.

By Friday, our next weather system will arrive and bring showers and thunderstorms back to the ArkLaMiss. Showers will continue into the early half of our weekend as highs stay fairly warm in the lower 70s. Sunday will dry out and sunshine will come back out with a high of 72.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX