WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/19/22)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! Our day today will look very similar to what we saw yesterday. Skies will be mostly sunny with conditions dry as a broad surface high pressure system stays in control. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph while highs will top into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

TONIGHT: High pressure will quickly move east, and a weak disturbance will quickly take over. This will lead to increase in cloud cover overnight while lows stay cool in the middle 50s. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: This disturbance will bring our next chance for a few showers and storms from Wednesday morning into the afternoon. Severe weather is NOT expected, but there may be some periods of brief heavy rain and some rumbles of thunder. Storms should be clearing up by Wednesday evening. Highs will be slightly warmer in the upper 70s.

Starting Thursday, an upper level ridge will begin to build in. This ridge will keep us dry through the second half of the work week and into the beginning of the weekend. Not to mention that our temperatures will see a pretty nice warm up. Most areas will range anywhere from the lower to upper 80s. It wouldn’t be surprising if one or two local areas reach 90 degrees.

It will not be until Sunday and Monday that we could see rain chances return with a possible approaching cold front.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX