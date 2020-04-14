Morning Forecast – Tuesday, April 14th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/14/20)

TODAY: It will be a very similar setup of what we saw yesterday. Conditions will stay dry and pleasant with highs staying on the cool side in the lower 60s. Thanks to an area of high pressure, our skies will stay mostly sunny to sunny. Winds, however, will continue to be breezy out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay clear overnight, which will keep our lows on the chillier side. Expect some areas in the upper 30s and some in the lower 40s with winds continuing out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Starting Wednesday, our highs will progressively begin to warm up. Upper 60s can be anticipated for Wednesday afternoon with skies staying mostly sunny to sunny. Temperatures will eventually reach the 70s by Thursday and Friday as cloud cover will slowly begin to build back in. We could see a very weak front move in by Friday, which could bring a few spotty showers.

For the upcoming weekend, Saturday is looking rather pleasant with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures in the lower 70s. Sunday will be our best chance to see thunderstorms return to the ArkLaMiss. No severe weather at this time is expected.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

