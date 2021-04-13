Morning Forecast – Tuesday, April 13th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/13/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! This afternoon will stay warm with highs in the lower 80s under mostly cloudy skies. We’ll see a few isolated to scattered showers and storms develop by the afternoon, especially across our southern parishes. There is a small risk for a few strong to severe thunderstorms, with the primary threats being damaging winds and hail, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Most of the Southern ArkLaMiss has been issued under a marginal (level 1) risk with a small area under a slight (level 2) risk.

SPC DAY 1 OUTLOOK: TUESDAY – EARLY WEDNESDAY

TONIGHT: The cold front will set up and move through the ArkLaMiss tonight and early Wednesday morning, bringing a bit more widespread storm activity. Lows will stay mild in the lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: The cold front will exit by the late morning/early afternoon on Wednesday. Clouds will stay as cooler air settles in, so our highs will be drop back into the upper 60s.

A few more showers and storms will develop late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning for South Arkansas and some of our Southern Louisiana Parishes. This activity will stay through most of our Thursday morning before wrapping up around the noon.

SPC DAY 2 OUTLOOK: WEDNESDAY – EARLY THURSDAY

This unsettled pattern will continue into our Friday as more showers and storms are expected, but it does look like we could see a break for this upcoming weekend. Highs will stay in the 60s and 70s while lows at night will fall back into the lower 50s and possible the upper 40s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX