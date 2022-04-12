WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/12/22)

TODAY: Heading out this morning will be a warm and muggy start with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s with cloudy skies. By the afternoon, a shortwave disturbance will arrive and kick up some showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be strong or severe. The entire ArkLaMiss is under a level 2 slight risk for today into early Wednesday for possible damaging winds, pockets of hail up to 1 inch, and an isolated chance for a tornado. Be sure to have the rain on hand just in case and stay weather aware. You can always download our KTVE/KARD weather app on ITunes and Google Play.

Storm Prediction Center Day 1 Outlook: Tuesday – Early Wednesday

TONIGHT: Some storms may linger into late Tuesday night or even to about midnight Wednesday morning. Lows will be mild in the middle to upper 60s with muggy conditions and winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wednesday will be very similar…but it will have some differences. One difference is that the ArkLaMiss has been issued under a level 3 enhanced risk for a possible greater chance for damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado. A cold front will arrive by Wednesday morning, and out ahead of it, a line of showers and storms will develop. Along the leading edge is where we could see the threat for strong winds or even an imbedded tornado. Storms will track from west and east throughout the duration of the afternoon before exiting Wednesday evening.

Storm Prediction Center Day 2 Outlook: Wednesday – Early Thursday

Behind the front will be some slightly cooler air and also an area of high pressure. This will help clear up our skies while lows Wednesday night cool into the lower 50s. Thursday afternoon may be our only quiet day we have for the work week with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower to middle 70s. Showers and storms will be returning by Friday and the weekend.

