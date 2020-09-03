Morning Forecast – Thursday, September 3rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/03/20)

TODAY: This morning, most of the North and West ArklaMiss are waking up to some shower and storm activity while the majority of the rest of us start off with cloudy skies. High temperatures this afternoon will remain hot in the lower to middle 90s as showers will slowly begin to wrap up.

TONIGHT: It should be a quiet and cloudy night with low temperatures in the lower 70s. Muggy conditions will be sticking around with winds calm out of the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: Another weak front will sweep through heading into Friday. Behind the front, a few spotty to isolated showers could be possible but these are expected to be short lived. Starting this weekend, a few upper level areas of high pressure will take over, and this will keep our conditions a bit on the drier side. High temperatures will see a small decrease by a few degrees back into the lower 90s.

We are still keep our eyes on the potential for a stronger cold front to sweep through by the middle of next week. This will bring more scattered showers and thunderstorms and a nice cool down. So far, we expect temperatures to be about 5-10 degrees below average for this time in September.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

