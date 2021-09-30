Morning Forecast – Thursday, September 30th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/30/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! It has been a cloudy start to our day so far, but rain has been very limited…at least for now. We do expect showers and storms to develop later this afternoon into the early evening. Severe weather is no anticipated but some brief heavy rain, lightning and thunder could be possible. Highs will settle near 83 with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Once we lose daytime heating, showers will begin to dissipate. Skies will stay cloudy with lows mild in upper 60s to lower 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Waking up on Friday, a few isolated showers could develop, but not everyone will wake up to rain. More activity will most likely develop later Friday afternoon and evening. Highs temperatures will top out into the lower 80s while lows at night settle for the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The weekend will see chances for showers and storms, but activity will begin to gradually decrease. We are still tracking a weak cold front to sweep through by Sunday, which will help clear out the last of the rain. Cloud cover will decrease little by little allowing sunshine to return and some drier air will filter in. Highs will be quite pleasant in the lower 80s while lows fall near 62.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

