Morning Forecast – Thursday, September 2nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/02/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! We are getting closer to the weekend. This afternoon, we could see another chance for isolated showers and storms mainly in our Western and Southern Louisiana Parishes. Severe weather is not expected except a few showers that could bring brief heavy downpours and some lightning and thunder. Highs will stay hot in the middle 90s under partly cloudy skies. Heat advisories have been reissued for only a few parishes this afternoon: Bienville, Winn, and Grant Parishes until 7 PM. Heat index values could make it feel anywhere from 105-115 degrees outside.

TONIGHT: The rain will wrap up by the overnight hours. Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows settling into the lower 70s. Winds will be light out of the east.

LOOKING AHEAD: Friday could see a very small chance for a stray shower or two, but a majority of us will be mostly dry. Highs will stay very hot in the middle 90s.

For the weekend, our Saturday will be dry and hot with highs in the upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. By late Sunday, we are tracking another weak cold front which will bring showers and thunderstorms back into the forecast. Right now, the rain looks to start late Sunday into Monday and possible into Tuesday. Highs will stay near seasonal in the lower 90s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX