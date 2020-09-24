Morning Forecast – Thursday, September 24th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/24/20)

TODAY: Showers will continue for a little while longer this morning, but everything should be wrapping up by later this afternoon. Skies will most likely stay cloudy and high temperatures could see a little bit of a better chance to see a warm up in the lower 70s. Winds will stay breezy out of the north at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows overnight will stay cool in the 60s with cloud cover slowly beginning to break down. Winds will back off but will remain light out of the north.

LOOKING AHEAD: Friday will be a dry and more pleasant day to end the work week. High temperatures will warm back into the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. The weekend is looking pretty nice with temperatures continuing to see a warming trend back into the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. By Sunday, a few areas may see a couple of spotty showers, but for the most part we are looking to stay dry.

We are tracking the possibility of a cold front to move in by next week, which could bring our temperatures back down. Highs could top anywhere from the upper 70s to lower 80s with lows at night possibly settling into the 50s!

