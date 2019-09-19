Morning Forecast – Thursday, September 19th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (9/19/19)

TODAY: As of this morning, Imelda remains a tropical depression and continues to bring torrential rainfall to southeastern portions of Texas and even southern portions of Louisiana. Another round of Imelda’s remnants will impact the ArkLaMiss today, starting around the late morning/early afternoon. Most of the rainfall for today will accumulate in the south and western parishes of the ArkLaMiss. Northeastern parishes missed out on the rain yesterday but do have a better chance for this evening to see some spotty activity. With the cloud cover and rainfall, highs for this afternoon will be slightly cooler in the mid to upper 80s. A few areas may still see the lower 90s.

TONIGHT: Rain will continue for most of western and southern parishes overnight tonight. Clouds will stick around and lows will drop back into the lower 70s and upper 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: The third round of Imelda’s remnants will move in to the ArkLaMiss for most of the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. This could be the last round of showers we see, as we are expected to dry out heading into the weekend. As cloud cover slowly dissipates, highs will warm back up into the lower 90s. A few spotty showers are possible heading into the new work week, but it is not expected to be widespread and it will not bring everyone much relief.

