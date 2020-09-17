Morning Forecast – Thursday, September 17th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/17/20)

TODAY: We are going to call this Thursday our “sneak preview” of the pleasant weather that will starting moving in by tomorrow. Today’s high temperatures will be seasonal in the upper 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies with only a small chance for a spotty shower or two (mainly to our west). A weak cold front will sweep through the ArkLaMiss throughout most of the afternoon and into early Friday morning, and this will keep our winds of of the north and breezy at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will begin to clear up by this evening as a bit of cooler air settles in, dropping our lows back into the upper 60s as we approach early Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD: Friday will be very pleasant as high temperatures will stay warm in the lower to middle 80s under mostly sunny skies. Lows will be even cooler overnight as they fall back into the lower 60s. Very similar weather conditions are expected heading into the weekend! Expect our sky to be filled with plenty of sunshine, high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s, and conditions to stay dry.

