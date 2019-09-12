Morning Forecast – Thursday, September 12th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (9/12/19)

TODAY: Lather, Rinse, Repeat. We are not seeing significant changes to our forecast today. High pressure will start building back in from the east, which will hold the dry air in place, keep our rain chances minimal, and it will remain very hot here at the surface. Highs this afternoon will warm back up into the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies.

TONIGHT: This evening will continue to be muggy with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be warm in the low to mid 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD: With high pressure still in control, our highs will continue to be hot in the upper 90s. Heat index will make it feel like the low triple digits, so be sure to keep practicing heat safety. Heading into the weekend, our chances for rain will start increasing. Although it will be a slow start, our best chance will be heading into the new work week where showers and thunderstorms look to become more widespread.

This is due to a tropical wave near the Southern Bahama islands that has a 70% chance of development over the next 5 days. It is expect (so far) to move west, bringing rain to Southern Florida before moving into the Gulf of Mexico. We still do not know if this will become an organized tropical system, but we are watching this closely. As of now, this will be a much needed rainmaker for the Southeastern US.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

