Morning Forecast – Thursday, September 10th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/10/20)

TODAY: High temperatures are once again expected to top into the lower 90s for this afternoon. Our sky will be filled with plenty of sunshine, and a few areas to our west could experience a stray shower or two as a weak cold front sweeps through. Unfortunately this cold front will not be bring the cooler air we were hoping for.

TONIGHT: Overnight, our lows will fall into the lower 70s under mostly clear skies. Winds will be calm and a bit more muggy conditions will settle in.

LOOKING AHEAD: Heading into Friday, we do anticipate a weak system to our east to help drive some isolated shower and storm activity into our area by the late afternoon. Most of this coverage looks to be for southeastern parishes. Highs will stay consistent in the lower 90s before we eventually see lows settle into the 70s at night. So far our weekend could see it’s fair share of showers and thunderstorms along with hot temperatures around seasonal for this time of the year in the 90s. Keep at least an umbrella or rain jacket in the car just in case, and keep the water bottle handy if you plan to be outdoors.

-Lexi

