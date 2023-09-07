WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Today will start off mostly clear and quiet. Conditions will still remain muggy as the frontal boundary starts to push further south. Pop-up t-storms will be possible today as instability remains in place even behind the boundary layer. With the combined daytime heat, some of the pop up storms could produce gusty winds and as a result, parts of the ArkLaMiss will be under a marginal risk for severe weather.

More storms are expected tomorrow as the system lingers. All the rain is a welcomed sight to help with our current drought conditions. Cooler and drier air will move in this weekend as winds shift more out of the north. Temperatures will possibly drop more next week with the passing of another cold front along with increased rain chances.