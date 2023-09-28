WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Another hot and muggy day is in store for the ArkLaMiss today with temperatures topping off in the mid-90’s. Feels more like the start of summer than the start of fall. Weak high pressure will aid in keep the region clear for the next several days. With all the expected sunshine, temperatures will stay in the lower to mid-90’s.

Next week, dewpoint values will drop off making it feel less humid, and temperatures could drop back closer to near average in the mid to upper 80’s. Rain chances may also be possible late Thursday into Friday.