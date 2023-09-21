WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Light patchy fog will be possible in parts of south Arkansas this morning. Clouds will increase throughout the day. Most of today’s rain and t-storms will be mainly across the ArkLaTex region, but light showers/drizzle could be possible overnight.

Best chances of rain will be tomorrow as the upper level disturbances in the atmosphere move over the ArkLaMiss out ahead of the low pressure center. A frontal system will move in next week increasing rain chances again, and the boundary layer could linger keep storms possible through the mid part of next week. This will allow temperatures to stay slightly cooler in the upper 80’s for daytime highs.