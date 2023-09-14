WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Light showers and patchy fog will kick off our Thursday morning. A series of disturbances in the upper atmosphere in this post frontal airmass continue to promote cloud cover and rain chances. Most of the rain today will be light and patchy. Many places could see just drizzle. Sunshine will be limited again , but this does help in keep temperatures this afternoon in the lower 80’s. Heavier pockets of rain will be likely south of I-20.

Clouds and rain chances start to clear out this weekend. Temperatures return back to the lower 90’s. This trend of warm and sunny conditions will continue into next week.