Morning Forecast – Thursday, October 7th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/07/21)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! It’s almost Friday and today is looking like a very beautiful day ahead. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny with high temperatures a bit warmer in the middle to upper 80s. Winds at the surface will start to return back out of the southwest at 5-10 mph and rain chances will be near zero.

TONIGHT: Lows overnight will settle near 63 with clear skies. Winds will be calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: We do expect our Friday and weekend to stay dry as a ridge of high pressure takes over to our weather pattern. High temperatures will be very warm in the lower 90s, so if you have outdoor plans keep heat safety in mind. Make sure to drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen.

By the start of the new work week, we could see a weak cold front sweep through. At this time, a few isolated to scattered showers and storms could be possible. The threat for severe weather is very low but some brief heavy rain and gusty winds could be possible. High temperatures will stay just above normal in the middle to upper 80s with lows in the middle 60s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX