Morning Forecast – Thursday, October 3rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/03/19)

TODAY: Cold front number one is on the way today. Although we will not see much of a change temperature wise, we are in store for scattered showers and thunderstorms. We’ll see widespread and scattered activity across the ArkLaMiss as the cold front gets closer by late afternoon. Once the front moves over our area, a few showers and thunderstorms will develop by behind it as we head into early Friday morning. Temperatures will be a bit warm for today in the middle 90s, but the rain could cool those temperatures down just a smidge.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will linger into early Friday morning as temperatures remain fairly warm in the lower 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Once the early morning activity clears up, clouds will stick around for Friday morning and afternoon. Highs will be just a touch cooler in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The front will stall out in southern Louisiana, and with that, a few isolated showers could move across the Southern ArkLaMiss. Conditions will clear up for Saturday, before cold front number two arrives by late Sunday and into early Monday. This front will bring much more cooler air with highs expected in the lower 80s and lows in the middle to upper 50s by early next week.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

