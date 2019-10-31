Morning Forecast – Thursday, October 31st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/31/19)

TODAY: The last of the shower activity will be moving out of our area by later this morning and afternoon. Once the showers clear, cloud cover will begin to break down, allowing for the sun to return. Despite this, it is still going to be a cool day ahead with high temperatures only reaching the lower 50s. Freeze Warnings have been issued for the entire ArkLaMiss until 9 A.M. Friday morning.

TONIGHT: With freeze warnings in place, we are expecting temperatures to drop into the lower 30s overnight. Make sure if you are taking the kids trick-or-treating or participating in any Halloween festivities, to wear multiple layers. Before heading to bed, bring any sensitive plants along with pets indoors and make sure to leave faucets dripping.

LOOKING AHEAD: Friday will be another cool day with highs in the middle to upper 50s, but we will see much more sunshine with a few light clouds. A gradual warm up will start on Sunday with temperatures getting slowly back up into the 60s. Skies will remain rather sunny as the warm up continues with the 70s returning by mid week next week.

Have a great Halloween!

-Lexi

