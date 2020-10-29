Morning Forecast – Thursday, October 29th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/29/20)

TODAY: Happy Thursday! The rain has wrapped up and we are off to a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the ArkLaMiss. Cloud cover will stick around for this afternoon, and this will cause our highs to struggle for a warm up today. We are aiming for the middle to upper 50s for the afternoon as winds stay breezy out of the west at 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Overnight tonight, the clouds will begin to break down as lows stay a bit chilly in the lower 40s as winds continue out of the northwest.

LOOKING AHEAD: Friday will be better! We’ll see more sunshine as high pressure to our west takes control of our weather pattern. This area of high pressure will keep our conditions dry, our skies clear, and our winds out of the north (which will keep our temperatures cooler and below seasonal). Temperatures for Friday afternoon will feel a bit better, warming back into the 60s.

The weekend will be very pleasant as highs continue to stay mild in the 60s. Halloween is looking clear but cool as lows settle into the 40s, so if you are going to be trick-or-treating, make sure you dress a bit warm.

This weather pattern will stay as we head into November with sunny skies and mild temperatures in the 60s to 70s. We could even see a few nights with lows in the upper 30s!

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX