Morning Forecast – Thursday, October 28th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/28/21)

TODAY: It’s Friday Eve! Yesterday’s showers and storms are now racing off to the east, but a surface low to our north will hold an influence on our weather pattern. With the counterclockwise rotation, we will see wrap around cloud cover and some wrap around patchy drizzle/light rain. Highs will be cooler today in the lower 60s but there could be a few areas that struggle a bit and only see the upper 50s.

Another concern for today are the winds. It will be quite wind today out of the west at 15-20 mph with wind gusts up to about 30-35 mph. A Wind Advisory has been issued for Ouachita County in South Arkansas until 10 PM this evening. This is because they could see higher wind speeds of about 30-40 mph and/or possible gusts of 47 mph. Either way, with windy conditions, you may want to secure any Halloween decorations or bring them inside.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay cloudy overnight with winds breezy at 10-15 mph. Lows will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD: For Friday, we will slowly see some cloud cover dissipate through the afternoon and evening and this may allow a little bit of sunshine to return. Winds will stay breezy at about 10-15 mph out of the northwest. Highs will be cool in the lower 60s.

Sunshine will be back this weekend and the sun will help to warm us up just a bit, so expect highs in the 70s for the afternoon, but lows at night will stay cool in the upper 40s to lower 50s. This is perfect weather for any Halloween activities you may have planned!

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

