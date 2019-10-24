Morning Forecast – Thursday, October 24th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (10/24/19)

TODAY: We are going to have another nice afternoon for today with sunny skies and warm temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. Winds will be breezy at times at 5-10 mph. Later this evening, clouds will start building in as the frontal boundary moves closer to the ArkLaMiss. A few showers will develop as we head into Friday early morning.

TONIGHT: The rain will continue into the overnight and early morning hours as temperatures will remain cool, but not as cool as it has been, in the middle 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Rain will be the big story as we head into Friday. Expect most of the day to by rainy with a few isolated thunderstorms here and there. So far, models are showing accumulations anywhere from a quarter of an inch to over 2 inches. Localized flooding could be very possible, so be sure to turn around, don’t drown. Conditions will start clearing up as we head into early Saturday with highs settling into the 60s. Expect a gradual warm up by next week as highs return to the 70s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX